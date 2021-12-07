NASA Picks Indian-Origin Anil Menon Among 10 New Astronauts for Moon Mission

The astronauts are part of the so-called Artemis Generation. The name is a reference to NASA's Artemis programme, which aims to send the first woman and the first person of colour to the lunar surface as early as 2025 (a landing date that is considered incredibly ambitious).



"Today, we welcome 10 new explorers — 10 members of the Artemis generation," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said during the ceremony.



"It was the Apollo generation, and that did so much for so many. Now it's the Artemis generation."