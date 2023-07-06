Watch: 30 Questions With 'Neeyat' Actor Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery film Neeyat is all set to hit theatres on 7 July. The film is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Vikram Malhotra under Abundantia Entertainment alongside Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Vidya, the film also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi and Amrita Puri in key roles.

The Quint caught up with Vidya for a fun chat, wherein the actor answered 30 questions about herself and the film industry.

Watch the video for more.

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan