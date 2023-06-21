'Neeyat' Teaser: Vidya Balan Turns Detective In New Suspense-Thriller

The teaser for Vidya Balan’s film Neeyat was released on 21 June. The teaser introduces the movie’s primary character which will be essayed by Vidya Balan. She portrays Detective Mira Rao and the story revolves around the 10 suspects. Neeyat has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.
The teaser gives us a preview of the world of the murder mystery as Vidya tries to piece together the evidence.
Take a look at the teaser here:
The classic whodunnit is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 film Shakuntala Devi, based on the life and times of the lady known as the human-computer.
Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and co-produced by Prime Video, Neeyat seems to be a gripping suspense story.
The film will release on 7 July.
