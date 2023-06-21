ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Neeyat' Teaser: Vidya Balan Turns Detective In New Suspense-Thriller

'Neeyat' Teaser: Vidya Balan Turns Detective In New Suspense-Thriller

Vidya Balan’s film 'Neeyat' will release on 7 July.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Neeyat' Teaser: Vidya Balan Turns Detective In New Suspense-Thriller
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The teaser for Vidya Balan’s film Neeyat was released on 21 June. The teaser introduces the movie’s primary character which will be essayed by Vidya Balan. She portrays Detective Mira Rao and the story revolves around the 10 suspects. Neeyat has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser gives us a preview of the world of the murder mystery as Vidya tries to piece together the evidence.

Take a look at the teaser here:

The classic whodunnit is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 film Shakuntala Devi, based on the life and times of the lady known as the human-computer.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and co-produced by Prime Video, Neeyat seems to be a gripping suspense story.

The film will release on 7 July.

Also Read

'Neeyat': Vidya Balan's Film Gets Its Sound Work Done At Legendary Road Studios

'Neeyat': Vidya Balan's Film Gets Its Sound Work Done At Legendary Road Studios

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Vidya Balan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×