'Neeyat' Trailer: Vidya Balan's Film Promises a Gripping Murder Mystery

The official trailer for Vidya Balan's upcoming film Neeyat was unveiled on Thursday, 22 June. Helmed by Anu Menon, the murder-mystery portrays Balan as Detective Mira Rao, who takes up a case that revolves around 10 suspects.
Set in Scotland, the trailer gives us a glimpse into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor), who organises a lavish party at his mansion with his close-knit group of family and friends. However, when Ashish is murdered at his own birthday celebration, Detective Rao shows up to uncover the hidden motives behind his murder in this whodunnit.
Sharing the trailer with her fans, Balan wrote on Instagram, "Today’s Weather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of murder! #Neeyat Trailer Out NOW! We’ve made this film with a lot of hard work. Need all your support now. Show the Neeyat trailer some love! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres."
Have a look at the trailer here:
Balan, who will be making her comeback on the big screen after four years, shared in a statement, "What I enjoy most about being an actor is the opportunity to live the life of a different person with every character I play."
Speaking about her character in the upcoming film, she added, "In Neeyat, Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me. Also, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors. This film is my second outing with Anu after Shakuntala Devi and my fourth collaboration with Vikram, Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video and I can only say that I have had the most amazing time working with them to make this film. Last but not the least, I’m supremely delighted to be back in theatres with the release of Neeyat and am waiting with bated breath for audience reactions."
Menon, who had previously worked with Balan in Shakuntala Devi, also expressed her thoughts on the film and shared, "Neeyat is very special for all of us. Not only is it a genre unique to India, but it was also my first time working on a classic murder-mystery with such a huge cast, in a completely foreign location. While working with Vidya and this ensemble cast, was both exciting and challenging; it was also a lot of fun! The film promises to entertain and take the audience on an engaging ride. I am excited for them to experience the murder-mystery of the year in theatres!"
In addition to Vidya Balan and Ram Kapoor, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danesh Razvi in pivotal roles.
Neeyat is produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and co-produced by Prime Video. It is slated for its theatrical release on 7 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)