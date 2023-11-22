'I Like to Be, I'm a Beer': Orry's 'I'm a Liver' Comment Sparks Meme Fest on X

Orhan Awatramani, also known as 'Orry', who is often spotted partying with Bollywood celebrities, recently sparked a meme fest on X (formerly Twitter) after a clip from his latest interview went viral.

In the video, Orhan says, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver." The short clip has left the internet in splits, amassing hilarious reactions from netizens.