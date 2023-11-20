ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Synonym For Unemployed': Netizens React to Orry's Big Reveal On What He Does

Orry has over five lakh followers on Instagram.

Orry or Orhan Awatramani, is a popular face we’ve been seeing with almost every Bollywood celebrity. He has become quite the sensation in our country, especially in regard to what he does or more precisely what he doesn't do. After all, he is always invited to every celeb party. The enigma around him is all over the internet but the man of the hour keeps revealing tidbits in regard to himself and we are left guessing as to what his profession really is.

In a recent comment, Orry has described more of what he does and his aspirations. The internet has taken his words and given their two cents as well.

Orry had written, "Growing up I always wanted to be an aeronautical engineer..but what am I today?? I'm funny. I go tot he gym. I work on myself. I write captions. I do pilates. I believe in having dreams and giving me dreams wings. I am the kindof person that if you ask me to paint something for your house I will paint the damn wall."

Here’s a tweet by that has posted Awatramani’s explanation, and writtena reponse, "Idk man he kinda seems to be living my dream life fr."

Another one remarked, "that’s a big synonym for unemployed."

While a user hilariously wrote, "Funny that even Orry doesn't have a very solid answer for the "what does Orry do?" question. I mean no judgment. If he doesn't need to 'work' why should he, etc. We should all be so lucky."

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Here are some other reactions:

Here's what a Twitter user said. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

One comment joked about Orry's post. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Another spoke about hisgenerational wealth. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Another was left gobsmacked as to why everyone is so curious. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

