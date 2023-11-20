ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Katrina Kaif, Radhika Merchant Pose With Orry in Inside Pics From a B'Day Party

Katrina Kaif and other celebrities were spotted at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani hosted a star-studded party for the first birthday of her twins Aadiya and Krishna at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on 18 November,

The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, who also attended the party, shared some inside pics from the night.

