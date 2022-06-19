Karachi Eatery Uses 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Clip for 'Men's Monday' Ad; Draws Flak

It's 2022 and 'objectification of women' as a tool for marketing is still a thing. The level of insensitivity towards gender-related issues is not just baffling, but appalling, to say the least. Women are often stereotyped, objectified, and sexualized and this kind of content is often passed off as 'creativity'.

In a recent incident in Karachi, a restaurant called 'Swing' used the clip from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi– a movie based on the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a social activist and sex worker– to invite their customers for a 'Men's Monday' discount.