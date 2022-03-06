'Gangubai Kathiawadi' & The Changing Face of a Hindi Film Prostitute

The idea of sex-work being treated like any other work or profession has been an anomaly in itself, struggling to find acceptance both in movies and real life. On one hand there are films like Aaina (1977) and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007) where women resort to sex–work when situations turn really adverse while continuing to remain ashamed of their work and occupy an inferior space, nearly begging to be granted a minuscule space in the society.

The forced illegitimacy thrust upon a prostitute’s existence is poignantly explored in Reema Kagti’s Talaash (2012). While essentially a thriller, It also explores the theme of our collective hypocrisy about sex-work - by putting two deaths at the center, showing us how differently they are treated by the whole system merely because one of them is a prostitute, and hence presumably a lesser mortal.

The world of prostitution being largely shown as a hellish abnormal space from which there is no return, most of the on-screen sex-workers have yearned to have a ‘normal’ - in other words, that of a married woman. Most Hindi films of the yore felt the need to ‘reform’ the prostitutes by getting them married.

In Deewaar (1975), we are introduced to Anita (Parveen Babi) as a swaggy self-confident escort who gets in a relationship with Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan.) In one of the most brazen visuals of the 70s mainstream, we see Anita and Vijay sharing a post-coital smoke. However, the relationship doesn’t remain purely carnal, and once Vijay and she connect on an emotional level, Anita talks about her past, the red saree she has inherited from her mother, and how she has always yearned to be a bride. And yet, keeping in sync with the conservatism of those times, the prostitute is not allowed to be a bride, and Anita is bumped off by Vijay’s enemies before they set off to kill Vijay. By these standards, B.R.Chopra’s Sadhana (1958) took a far more progressive stand, culminating with the hero and his mother accepting Rajani (Vyajayanthimala) as the daughter-in-law after seeing her dedication and desire to abstain from prostitution. However, this happens only after Rajani becomes a Krishna-devotee of sorts, moving completely to another end of the spectrum, showing a clear disrespect towards her past - while the film’s hero Mohan is never questioned about his hypocrisy; he is merely allowed to have a transformation and move on.