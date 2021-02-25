All You Need to Know About the Real Gangubai Kathiawadi

As per Hussain Zaidi's 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', Gangubai eloped with her father's accountant at the age of 16. They came to Mumbai and settled down.

He sold her for Rs 500 and she was forced to become a sex worker.

Gangubai wanted to act a in Bollywood films, which brought her to the big city.

After the days of misery ended, Gangubai made a name for herself in the brothel business and was known to earn a lot of money from the seths then.

Hussain's book mentions how Gangubai made strong connections with the underworld. She was brutally raped by a member of Karim Lala's gang. Karim Lala was an underworld don who operated liquor dens, gambling and extortion rackets from the sixties to the early eighties.