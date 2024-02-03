ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fighter Dir Siddharth Anand's '90% of Indians...' Remark Sparks a Memefest

Siddharth Anand said that Fighter didn't perform well as most of the country hasn't flown in planes.

Director Siddharth Anand's reasoning as to why his latest film Fighter didn't perform well at the box office has led to hilarious reactions on social media. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth, while addressing the average response to the film, said, "Fighter is a huge leap. It's a space that is unexplored, and is absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience, that means what they are seeing is a little."

He added, "Such big stars, a commercial director, accha ye planes kya kar rahi he? … If you realize, there is a huge percentage of our country... I would say 90% who have not flown in planes! Who have not been to an airport! So how do you expect them to know what's happening in the air?"

Siddharth's remarks have left netizens in splits. One X user commented, "Murder was a big hit because everyone has murdered someone."

Comedian Sapan Verma wrote on X, "Koi Mil Gaya worked because 90% Indians have a pet alien friend."

Take a look at other reactions:

Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. It hit theatres on 25 January.

