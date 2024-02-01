Siddharth Anand Reacts to Fighter’s Lacklustre Box Office Opening

Siddharth Anand's Fighter is one of the major releases of 2024. However, the film couldn't replicate the same success that his previous film Pathaan did last year in terms of its opening. The film had a slow start at the box office, collecting just Rs 22.5 crore on its opening day.

Although it gained momentum over the Republic Day weekend, it experienced a sharp decline in collections during the weekdays. Siddharth Anand has recently shared his reflections on why the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer is unable to recreate the successes of his previous film.