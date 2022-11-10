Desi Twitter Turns To Memes After England Defeats India In T20 World Cup

It's a sad day for Indian cricket fans as they cope with the loss of the country's men's cricket team to England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Thursday, 10 November. The Indian team succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat, thereby extending their eight-year-long streak of losing the ICC semi-finals.

Throughout the match and especially after the results were announced, #IndVsEng continued to trend with hilarious memes, sarcastic jibes and jokes to ease the pain. Comedian Rohan Joshi even took to Instagram to post a match-related meme.

Check here: