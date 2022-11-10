ADVERTISEMENT

Desi Twitter Turns To Memes After England Defeats India In T20 World Cup

Trust Indian fans to cope with memes after the country loses to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

It's a sad day for Indian cricket fans as they cope with the loss of the country's men's cricket team to England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Thursday, 10 November. The Indian team succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat, thereby extending their eight-year-long streak of losing the ICC semi-finals.

Throughout the match and especially after the results were announced, #IndVsEng continued to trend with hilarious memes, sarcastic jibes and jokes to ease the pain. Comedian Rohan Joshi even took to Instagram to post a match-related meme.

Check here:

While Indian fans took to memes to cope with the team's defeat, Pakistani fans used this opportunity to harmlessly poke fun at the situation, owing to their team's massive loss to India in the same tournament.

Here's how netizens are reacting:

