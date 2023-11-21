Anupam Mittal's Tweet After India's World Cup Loss Will Leave You In Splits

Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal took to X to share a funny tweet to help lighten the mood after India's heartbreaking loss at the 2023 World Cup against Australia. Netizens were left in splits after they read his witty remark.
'World Cup loss se one thing has become clear. Match fixing in India happens only @ShaadiDotCom,'' the tweet read.
The official handle also came up with it's on take on the match after India's loss, "Dear Team India, Thank you for teaching us that partnership is everything, that there will be ups and downs, that you can lose but still win hearts."
Many X users hilariously responded to the witty tweet. Some appreciated his tweet while others added their own twist to it. One user wrote, ''Shadi.Com par Life time ka match fix hota hai.'' Another wrote, ''Give that guy a Raise who quoted this! GIVE HIM RAISE!'' A third added, ''24/7 fixing.''
In the match that was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Australia defeated India by six wickets, winning its sixth World Cup trophy.
