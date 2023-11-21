ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Anupam Mittal's Tweet After India's World Cup Loss Will Leave You In Splits

Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal also took to X to share a funny tweet after India's World Cup loss.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
Anupam Mittal's Tweet After India's World Cup Loss Will Leave You In Splits
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal took to X to share a funny tweet to help lighten the mood after India's heartbreaking loss at the 2023 World Cup against Australia. Netizens were left in splits after they read his witty remark.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'World Cup loss se one thing has become clear. Match fixing in India happens only @ShaadiDotCom,'' the tweet read. 

The official handle also came up with it's on take on the match after India's loss, "Dear Team India, Thank you for teaching us that partnership is everything, that there will be ups and downs, that you can lose but still win hearts."

Many X users hilariously responded to the witty tweet. Some appreciated his tweet while others added their own twist to it. One user wrote, ''Shadi.Com par Life time ka match fix hota hai.'' Another wrote, ''Give that guy a Raise who quoted this! GIVE HIM RAISE!''  A third added, ''24/7 fixing.''

In the match that was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Australia defeated India by six wickets, winning its sixth World Cup trophy.

Also Read

Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal on Equation With Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta

Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal on Equation With Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×