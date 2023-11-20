ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'You Make Us One Proud Nation': SRK on Indian Team After World Cup Loss

Shah Rukh Khan shared a post on X for Team India after they lost the World Cup 2023 final match against Australia.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'You Make Us One Proud Nation': SRK on Indian Team After World Cup Loss
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan took to X on 19 November after the Indian team lost the World Cup final match against Australia. SRK cheered the team on for their 'great spirit and tenacity.'

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

SRK took to social media to applaud the efforts of the Indian team, writing a heartfelt message, he wrote, "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately, it happened today. but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation (sic)."

King Khan was present at the stadium with his wife Gauri and kids, and was seen cheering and rooting for the team. Several other Bollywood celebs were also present. From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, many cheered the team on despite their loss.

In the match that was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Australia defeated India by six wickets, winning its sixth World Cup trophy.

Also Read

A Glimpse Into the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan’s Feminism on and off Screen

A Glimpse Into the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan’s Feminism on and off Screen

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   SRK 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×