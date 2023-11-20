'You Make Us One Proud Nation': SRK on Indian Team After World Cup Loss

Shah Rukh Khan took to X on 19 November after the Indian team lost the World Cup final match against Australia. SRK cheered the team on for their 'great spirit and tenacity.'
SRK took to social media to applaud the efforts of the Indian team, writing a heartfelt message, he wrote, "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately, it happened today. but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation (sic)."
King Khan was present at the stadium with his wife Gauri and kids, and was seen cheering and rooting for the team. Several other Bollywood celebs were also present. From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, many cheered the team on despite their loss.
In the match that was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Australia defeated India by six wickets, winning its sixth World Cup trophy.
