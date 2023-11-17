Dua Lipa to Perform at Opening Ceremony of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: Report

Hollywood pop sensation Dua Lipa is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, according to a report by Vogue India. The final match between India and Australia will take place on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
As per reports, the ceremony will be a star-studded event. Many celebrities are expected to perform before the finale. The reports of Dua Lipa's performance at the finale sparked on 15 November, when the singer interacted with three cricketers, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Kane Williamson, during the AskDua session.
In her conversation with KL Rahul, Kane Willaimson, and Shubman Gill, the singer shared that her favourite songs to perform live are ‘Levitating’, ‘Don’t Start Now’, ‘Physical’, ‘Pretty Please', and ’Love Again’. She revealed that the two songs she is set to sing at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Cricket World Cup would be ‘Physical’ and ‘One Kiss’.
If India wins the final against Australia, it will be the team's third victory at the ODI World Cup.
