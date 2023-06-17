'Adipurush Disaster' Trends As Desi Twitter Shares Their Verdict On The Film

The release of the long-awaited Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, has left fans deeply disappointed on multiple fronts. The highly anticipated retelling of the revered Hindu mythology of Ramayana has failed to meet the expectations of devoted fans, leading to a surge of criticism surrounding the film's special effects, dialogue writing, and casting choices.

Devoted fans, deeply rooted in their attachment to the traditional narrative, were not prepared for such a departure from the original tale. The film's aesthetic choices are also being questioned since Saif Ali Khan as Raavan is shown having quite a modern sartorial sense.

This modern adaptation has caused a rift among audiences, with many expressing their disappointment towards the film's creative choices. The artistic deviations have offended the Hindu Sena so deeply that they have even filed a PIL in Delhi High Court.

This growing sentiment has resulted in #AdipurushDisaster trending on Twitter, resulting in scores of eager fans to cancel their tickets.