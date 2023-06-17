'Adipurush Disaster' Trends As Desi Twitter Shares Their Verdict On The Film

The release of the long-awaited Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, has left fans deeply disappointed on multiple fronts. The highly anticipated retelling of the revered Hindu mythology of Ramayana has failed to meet the expectations of devoted fans, leading to a surge of criticism surrounding the film's special effects, dialogue writing, and casting choices.
Devoted fans, deeply rooted in their attachment to the traditional narrative, were not prepared for such a departure from the original tale. The film's aesthetic choices are also being questioned since Saif Ali Khan as Raavan is shown having quite a modern sartorial sense.
This modern adaptation has caused a rift among audiences, with many expressing their disappointment towards the film's creative choices. The artistic deviations have offended the Hindu Sena so deeply that they have even filed a PIL in Delhi High Court.
This growing sentiment has resulted in #AdipurushDisaster trending on Twitter, resulting in scores of eager fans to cancel their tickets.
Fans who had eagerly awaited the release of Adipurush were particularly let down by the film's special effects, which were expected to bring the epic tale to life with grandeur and visual splendor.
Furthermore, the dialogue writing in Adipurush has faced severe backlash from fans and critics alike.
The script, which was expected to capture the essence and depth of the ancient mythological narrative, has been criticized for being irreverent and coloured by sleazy, uncouth humour.
Apart from the good old memes, Twitterati has also been sharing previous iterations of Ramayana that have done a much better job in adapting the mythology.
A Twitter user even shared a brief clip from the globally acclaimed film, RRR claiming that the short scene featuring Ram Charan was much more impactful than the entirety of Adipurush.
