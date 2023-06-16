‘Adipurush’ Review: Om Raut’s Take On ‘Ramayana’ Is Low on Fuel & Emotion

Not only that, the visuals you would expect for Ravana and the golden palace in Lanka are wildly different and other aspects are altered, perhaps to make Ravana more demonic (case in point, the enormous bat-like creature he mounts instead of his pushpak vimaan). To the film’s credit, it does explore shades of Ravana’s character beyond just relegating him to the status of a villain.

The film opens with an animated sequence that summarises the events of Valmiki’s Ramayana before Raghav (Ram), Janaki (Sita), and Lakshman’s 14-year exile. We see Ram break Shiva’s celestial bow and win Janaki’s hand in marriage and subsequently watch as Lord Dashrath keeps his vow to his wife Queen Kaikeyi and sends his eldest son to exile.