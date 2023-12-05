Join Us On:
The Stars Live Here: Inside Adarsh Gourav's Mumbai Home

Actor Adarsh Gourav shares how he bagged the role of Balram Halwai in the critically acclaimed 'The White Tiger'.

Swati Chopra
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who is best known for his role as Balram Halwai in The White Tiger, is soon going to be seen in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's next Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actor was also seen as Ganchi Jr in Raj & DK's gangster-comedy Guns & Gulaabs.

Adarsh's performance in the critically acclaimed The White Tiger also secured a BAFTA nomination for him.

The actor took some time out to show The Quint around his house in Mumbai, talk about his journey, his first film, My Name Is Khan, how he bagged the role of Balram Halwai, and more.

Speaking about he bagged his iconic role in The White Tiger, Adarsh said:

"I was facing a tough time cracking auditions and was going through a lot of self-doubt. Then Tess Joseph's office got in touch with me. To be honest, I had no hope of cracking the audition, but my only excitement was to get an audition with Tess Joseph. So my whole focus was to make sure that I gave a good audition so that she would call me again. And before I knew it, after 5-6 rounds, I was cast in the film."

The actor also spoke about his experience on set and added:

"It was very fun and super chill. Priyanka (Chopra) is genuinely a warm human being, and she treats everyone so nicely. She will make you feel special."

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

Topics:  Adarsh Gourav 

