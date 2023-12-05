The Stars Live Here: Inside Adarsh Gourav's Mumbai Home

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who is best known for his role as Balram Halwai in The White Tiger, is soon going to be seen in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's next Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actor was also seen as Ganchi Jr in Raj & DK's gangster-comedy Guns & Gulaabs.

Adarsh's performance in the critically acclaimed The White Tiger also secured a BAFTA nomination for him.

The actor took some time out to show The Quint around his house in Mumbai, talk about his journey, his first film, My Name Is Khan, how he bagged the role of Balram Halwai, and more.