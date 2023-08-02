ADVERTISEMENT
'Guns & Gulaabs' Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Shines in Raj & DK's Retro Crime Drama

Raj and DK's 'Guns & Gulaabs' starring Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan will premiere on Netflix on 18 August.

Quint Entertainment
Published
1 min read
'Guns & Gulaabs' Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Shines in Raj & DK's Retro Crime Drama
The much-awaited trailer for Raj and DK's quirky crime drama, Guns & Gulaabs, was released on 2 August. The series, starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah, is set in the fictional town of Gulaabganj.

The trailer for the crime series stands out because of its hint of retro nostalgia and back-to-back hilarious dialogues. It also features late actor Satish Kaushik.

Netflix dropped the trailer for their fans on social media with the caption, "Get your paana, pistol and roses ready! @rajanddk have created a genre-mashup unlike any before blending romance, comedy, pulp, action with lots of thrills and kills. #GunsAndGulaabs, streaming from Aug 18, only on Netflix."

Have a look at the official trailer here:

Raj and DK are known for helming popular films and web series like The Family Man, Go Goa Gone, and Farzi, among others.

Guns & Gulaabs will premiere on Netflix on 18 August.

Topics:  Dulquer Salmaan   Rajkummar Rao 

