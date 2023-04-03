'Nickwa' to 'Makdi Man': Paps Calling Hollywood Stars at NMACC is a Laugh Riot

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) held its launch event on 31 March, which was attended by eminent celebrities from both Bollywood and Hollywood. The star-studded guest list included the likes of Zendaya, Tom Holland, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, among others.

However, the highlight of the night was Indian paparazzi trying out hilarious ways to seek the celebs' attention. From calling Tom Holand 'Makdi Man' to referring to Nick Jonas as "Jijaji". They even mistook Gigi Hadid for Shakira!

Video Editor: Phelian.