'Unforgettable 1st Trip to India': Gigi Hadid Posts Pics with SRK, Aishwarya Rai

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was in India for the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who was recently in India for the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, took to Instagram to share some pictures from her visit.

Hadid, who wore a stunning golden outfit designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the event, also shared some photos with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, among others.

Hadid captioned her post, "Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @nmacc.india! It was an honor to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India."

"After seeing the opening nights of "The Great Indian Musical" and "India in Fashion" exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions— from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions — I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love."

Here are some pictures that she posted on Instagram:

Varun Dhawan Responds To Criticism Over Lifting Gigi Hadid On Stage at NMACC

