In Pics: Priyanka-Nick, Hrithik-Saba, Alia Bhatt & Others Stun at NMACC Gala

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala was held on Saturday, 1 April in Mumbai. The event was a star-studded affair with many famous Bollywood and Hollywood film personalities gracing the event. From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, many celebrities attended the event.

Kajol, Ananya Pandya, Kareena Kapoor and many others turned heads at the gala in stunning gowns. Gigi Hadid and Zendaya, on the other hand, wore sarees at the red carpet.

Take a look here: