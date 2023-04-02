In Pics: Priyanka-Nick, Hrithik-Saba, Alia Bhatt & Others Stun at NMACC Gala
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others were present at the NMACC gala.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala was held on Saturday, 1 April in Mumbai. The event was a star-studded affair with many famous Bollywood and Hollywood film personalities gracing the event. From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, many celebrities attended the event.
Kajol, Ananya Pandya, Kareena Kapoor and many others turned heads at the gala in stunning gowns. Gigi Hadid and Zendaya, on the other hand, wore sarees at the red carpet.
Take a look here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Salman Khan Alia Bhatt Hrithik Roshan
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.