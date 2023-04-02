ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Priyanka-Nick, Hrithik-Saba, Alia Bhatt & Others Stun at NMACC Gala

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others were present at the NMACC gala.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala was held on Saturday, 1 April in Mumbai. The event was a star-studded affair with many famous Bollywood and Hollywood film personalities gracing the event. From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, many celebrities attended the event.

Kajol, Ananya Pandya, Kareena Kapoor and many others turned heads at the gala in stunning gowns. Gigi Hadid and Zendaya, on the other hand, wore sarees at the red carpet.

Take a look here:

Topics:  Salman Khan   Alia Bhatt   Hrithik Roshan 

