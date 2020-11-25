Here’s My ‘Tooter’ Experience In 12 Honest Thoughts

You've heard of Fau-G, desi version of PUB-G (and laughed)..

You've heard of TakaTak, desi version of TikTok (and laughed)..

Now it's time for Tooter! Which is, quite evidently, a desi version of Twitter.

Tooter, where you 'toot' about stuff, has been around since July 2020. However, it has suddenly seems to have become a topic of conversation now for being a total rip-off of Twitter. I don't know why we're still surprised. While the memes were hilarious, I decided to check out the new kid on the block for myself and here goes..