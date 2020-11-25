PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’

Is Tooter the new Twitter?

Policitcans, Celebrities on Tooter:
Recently, a new social media platform called 'Tooter' has been creating a buzz. Modelled on the popular micro-blogging site Twitter, Tooter is 'Made in India' and branded as the ‘Swadeshi Andolan 2.0’. First established in July 2020, it is only now that the app has suddenly started gaining attention.

The app is very similar to Twitter, except that instead of tweets, users share 'toots.' In the almost five months of its existence, Tooter already has a lot of verified celebrities blogging. Here are all the influential people you can find on Twitter:

1. PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’
2. Deepika Padukone

With 0 toots so far, Deepika doesn’t seem to be giving a hoot about her toots.

PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’
3. Akshay Kumar

PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’
4. Karan Johar

PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’
5. Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’
6. Amitabh Bachchan

Let’s hope that unlike Twitter, Amitji has no problem numbering his toots.

PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’
7. Shah Rukh Khan

PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’
8. Salman Khan

Now, Bhai can confuse us with his random thoughts on Tooter too.

PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’
9. Virat Kohli

PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’
10. Abhishek Bachchan

PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’
11. Amit Shah

PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’
12. Anupam Kher

PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’
