PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’
Is Tooter the new Twitter?
Recently, a new social media platform called 'Tooter' has been creating a buzz. Modelled on the popular micro-blogging site Twitter, Tooter is 'Made in India' and branded as the ‘Swadeshi Andolan 2.0’. First established in July 2020, it is only now that the app has suddenly started gaining attention.
The app is very similar to Twitter, except that instead of tweets, users share 'toots.' In the almost five months of its existence, Tooter already has a lot of verified celebrities blogging. Here are all the influential people you can find on Twitter:
1. PM Narendra Modi
2. Deepika Padukone
With 0 toots so far, Deepika doesn’t seem to be giving a hoot about her toots.
3. Akshay Kumar
4. Karan Johar
5. Rahul Gandhi
6. Amitabh Bachchan
Let’s hope that unlike Twitter, Amitji has no problem numbering his toots.
7. Shah Rukh Khan
8. Salman Khan
Now, Bhai can confuse us with his random thoughts on Tooter too.
9. Virat Kohli
10. Abhishek Bachchan
11. Amit Shah
12. Anupam Kher
