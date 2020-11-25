PM Modi to Salman, 12 Influential People You’ll Find on ‘Tooter’

Recently, a new social media platform called 'Tooter' has been creating a buzz. Modelled on the popular micro-blogging site Twitter, Tooter is 'Made in India' and branded as the ‘Swadeshi Andolan 2.0’. First established in July 2020, it is only now that the app has suddenly started gaining attention.

The app is very similar to Twitter, except that instead of tweets, users share 'toots.' In the almost five months of its existence, Tooter already has a lot of verified celebrities blogging. Here are all the influential people you can find on Twitter: