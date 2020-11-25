Tooter – New Kid on the Block – India’s ‘Swadeshi Andolan 2.0’?

Tooter is a new social media platform that was launched in July 2020 and seems to be a cross-over between Facebook and Twitter. The social media platform has now garnered attention for calling itself the “Swadeshi Andolan 2.0”.

Tooter seems to be modelled after popular microblogging platform Twitter, and like the latter has tweets, one can post ‘toots’ on Tooter. The platform also seems to have influences from US-based platform Parler, which is also modelled after Twitter with the aim of promoting “free speech.”