Women of Iran Are TIME Magazine's 'Heroes Of the Year', Featured on Cover

The brave women of Iran have been named TIME magazine's 'Heroes Of the Year' for leading mass protests across the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The magazine cover featured three unveiled young Iranian women with locked arms – signifying defiance of the country's rulers over the mandatory hijab rule.

Why this matters: The protests began in September but has now snowballed into a fight against the country's administration for human rights.