Iran: Local Media Report Says Morality Police Abolished As Protests Continue

According to local media, the Iranian government has abolished its controversial "morality police," after more than two months of widespread protests catalyzed by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.

What does the report say? ISNA (Iranian Students' News Agency) news agency quoted Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri as saying that the operations of the morality police, known as the Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrol) are over.

He went on to say that it "has no connection with the judiciary and was shut down by the same place that it had been launched from in the past."

What has the president said? Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the country's Islamic values were constitutionally ingrained "but there are methods of implementing the constitution that can be flexible".