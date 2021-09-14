Sakinaka Rape-Murder: Victim's Daughters Face a Life of Poverty, Trauma, Slander

"We are daily wagers and don't have a stable income. I have to pay Rs 2,000 rent for this room. And now, I'll have to raise my two granddaughters alone," says the mother of a 32-year-old Mumbai woman, who was brutally raped, assaulted inside a tempo in Sakinaka on Thursday, 9 September. She succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

Anita* (name changed to protect identity) belonged to a scheduled caste. She lived in a small room near the Sakinaka Junction with her mother and two daughters – aged 11 and 15.