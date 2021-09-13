‘Accused Has Confessed’: Mumbai Police in Sakinaka Rape-Murder Case
The charge sheet will be filed within a month in the case, Mumbai Police Commissioner said.
In connection with the Sakinaka rape and murder incident that took place on Thursday, 9 September, Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said that the accused has confessed to the crime and that the police have established the sequence of events, how the victim arrived there, how the accused reached and then how the accused left.
He added, “SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act has been added against the accused as the deceased victim was from a particular community. The accused remains in custody till 21 September.”
Moreover, the police have also recovered the object used by the accused in the crime.
The charge sheet will be filed within a month in the case. Advocate Raja Thackeray will be the Special Counsel for this case.
Nagrale added, “We will complete the investigation within a fortnight and we will wait for the DNA profiling reports and other chemical analysis.”
