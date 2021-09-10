Mumbai: 30-Yr-Old Woman Raped, Brutalised; Accused Arrested

One person has been arrested in connection with the shocking rape and brutalisation of a 30-year-old woman in Mumbai late on Thursday, 9 September, night, police said on Friday, 10 September.



According to police, after raping the women in Khirani Road area of Sakinaka, the accused allegedly pushed a rod into her genitals before escaping.



Sakinaka Police Station's Senior Police Inspector Balwant Deshmukh said that the accused, identified as local, Madhu Chavan, 45, has been arrested and is being interrogated in connection with the dastardly crime.