Rajasthan Doc Suicide: India's 38% Maternal Deaths Due to Postpartum Haemorrhage

A doctor who was charged for allegedly causing a pregnant woman's death in a private hospital in Rajasthan's Dausa died by suicide on 29 March.

In her suicide note, she wrote that she had not made a mistake but the patient died by a known complication: postpartum haemorrhage (PPH).

“It is the most common cause of death of pregnant woman during childbirth. The survival chances of a PPH patient is always less. The gynaecologist tried her best, but the patient could not survive. Blaming doctor for this is injustice," said Dr Anju Soni, Chairperson, Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI).