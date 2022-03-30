Doctor Dies by Suicide After Being Charged With Causing Pregnant Woman's Death

A doctor who was charged for allegedly causing a pregnant woman's death in a private hospital in Rajasthan's Dausa died by suicide on Tuesday, 29 March, the police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the doctor, named Archana Sharma, under IPC Section 302 (murder) at the Lalsot police station after the pregnant woman's family protested outside the Anand Hospital, alleging negligence on the part of Sharma, and demanding strict action to be taken against her.

The doctor also left behind a suicide letter, in which she wrote that she had not made any mistake and that the patient had died due to a known complication, post partum hemorrhage (PPH), during delivery.

She also urged people to stop "harassing innocent doctors", and said that perhaps her death would prove her innocence.