Doctor Dies by Suicide After Being Charged With Causing Pregnant Woman's Death
The doctor in a suicide letter said she had not made any mistake and that the patient died due to a complication.
A doctor who was charged for allegedly causing a pregnant woman's death in a private hospital in Rajasthan's Dausa died by suicide on Tuesday, 29 March, the police said.
A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the doctor, named Archana Sharma, under IPC Section 302 (murder) at the Lalsot police station after the pregnant woman's family protested outside the Anand Hospital, alleging negligence on the part of Sharma, and demanding strict action to be taken against her.
The doctor also left behind a suicide letter, in which she wrote that she had not made any mistake and that the patient had died due to a known complication, post partum hemorrhage (PPH), during delivery.
She also urged people to stop "harassing innocent doctors", and said that perhaps her death would prove her innocence.
Sharma also said in the letter that she loved her husband and children, and urged people to not harass them after her death.
Lal Chand Kayal, Additional SP (Dausa), said, "The doctor was booked for the death of the pregnant woman due to negligence in treatment. Today afternoon, the doctor hanged herself to death at her residence above the hospital," news agency PTI reported.
He also added that the matter was currently under investigation.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said on Wednesday that the police should not have booked the doctor under Section 302 as the Supreme Court had already ruled that doctors cannot be charged under the said section, news agency ANI reported.
Resident Doctors' Association Condemns Incident
The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association of India (FORDA) wrote a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemning the "tragic" incident.
"This is a major loss for the state as well as for the nation," the letter read, adding, "It is pertinent to mention that Post-Partum Haemorrhage (PPH) is a known complication following delivery in pregnant women."
The letter also mentioned that as per guidelines by the Supreme Court, a doctor cannot be accused of medical negligence in any such incident without proper investigation by an expert committee. It also added that strict compliance of the Court's guidelines should be ensured so that "such a tragic incident is never repeated in the future".
The association also urged the state government to provide compensation to Sharma's family.
"Strongly condemning this incident, we demand proper investigation of the incident, immediate withdrawal of the FIR and compensation by the state government to the family of (Late) Dr Archana," the letter added.
Meanwhile, resident doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, held a protest wearing black ribbons against the "harassment" of the doctor in Rajasthan.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
