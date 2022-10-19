4 Men Held for Abducting, Raping 38-Year-Old Delhi Woman in Ghaziabad for 2 Days

In a horrific incident, five men allegedly abducted and gang raped a 38-year-old Delhi woman in Ghaziabad for two days, following which she was found in a critical condition and is battling for her life in the hospital. The incident took place on 16 October to light on 18 October.

According to Ghaziabad Police, four persons have been arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the survivor's brother at the Nandgram Police Station.

The police also added that the accused were familiar with the survivor, and there was an ongoing property dispute between them.