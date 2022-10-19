4 Men Held for Abducting, Raping 38-Year-Old Delhi Woman in Ghaziabad for 2 Days
The accused were familiar with the survivor and there was a property dispute between them, as per the police.
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of sexual assault.)
In a horrific incident, five men allegedly abducted and gang raped a 38-year-old Delhi woman in Ghaziabad for two days, following which she was found in a critical condition and is battling for her life in the hospital. The incident took place on 16 October to light on 18 October.
According to Ghaziabad Police, four persons have been arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the survivor's brother at the Nandgram Police Station.
The police also added that the accused were familiar with the survivor, and there was an ongoing property dispute between them.
What Happened?
The survivor, a resident of Delhi's Mandoli, was visiting Ghaziabad to attend the birthday party of her brother on 16 October. While she was waiting for an auto to return at night, four persons kidnapped her in a Scorpio car.
They accused took her to an unknown location, where another man was present. The five men allegedly raped and tortured the woman for two days.
As per a notice issued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), a rod was inserted in her private parts.The survivor was found lying in a pool of blood in a sack on the road, with her hand and legs tied and a rod still inside her.
She was taken to the hospital, where she is now admitted in a critical condition.
What Action Has Been Taken?
City Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, Nipun Aggarwal said:
"On 18 October, at around 3:30 in the morning, the police was informed that a woman was lying near the Ashram road. The police reached the site immediately and the woman was taken to the hospital... Four persons have been arrested on the basis of the complaint of the woman's brother."
"The survivor was familiar with the men. There was a property dispute between them, in the court."Nipun Aggarwal, City Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad
DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the senior superintendent of police of Ghaziabad in connection with the matter.
"The crimes against women and children are not stopping at all, but increasing. This case is so disgusting, it is like the Nirabhaya case. At least for the case, I appeal to the authorities to fast track it so that these men get the strictest punishment at the earliest," she told reporters.
