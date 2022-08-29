NCRB 2021 Data: India Sees 15% Jump in Crimes Against Women, Delhi Most Unsafe

Two minor girls were raped every day in 2021 in the national capital, which was the most unsafe metropolitan city for women across the country, according to the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Delhi also recorded 13,892 cases of crimes against women in 2021, a significant surge of more than 40 percent compared to 2020 when the figure was 9,782, the data showed.

Meanwhile, in India, a total of 4,28,278 cases of crime against women were registered during 2021, showing an increase of 15.3 per cent over 2020 (3,71,503 cases).

The national capital has also reported the highest number of cases of crimes against women in the categories related to kidnapping (3948), cruelty by husbands (4674) and girl child rapes (833) as compared to other metropolitan cities with over two million population in 2021.