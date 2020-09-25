Legalising Same-Sex Marriage: Time to Look Beyond Gender Binaries

When the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality two years back and there were celebrations across the length and breadth of the country by an optimistic lot of people, a small section of people had remarked that decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code was only a small step towards a long road that lay ahead in terms of the “acceptance” of what largely entails the contrast to heteronormativity.

Cut to 2020, and we are in the midst of an argument put forth by the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta wherein he mentioned that the petition for same-sex marriage falls out of several criminal and civil laws and that marriage can happen only between a “biological man and woman.”