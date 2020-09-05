History Owes An Apology: Sec 377 Verdict Will Always Give Us Hope

The Constitution is, so to say, the holy text; it does not merely confer rights on individuals but also has the power to transform the lives of oppressed people. And if the Constitution is the holy text, the judges would be the high priests.

Without a sensitized and empathetic judiciary, the words of the Constitution would be empty promises. It was judicial indifference that resulted in Section 377 being retained on the statute books, and it was the clear presence of empathy that resulted in Section 377 being read down.

Nowhere was the empathetic attitude of the Court as apparent as in the judgment of Justice Indu Malhotra. In the memorable concluding words of her judgment, she said this: