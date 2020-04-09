‘Discriminated, Worried’: India’s Trans-persons on COVID-19 Crisis

Discrimination, lack of healthcare facilities and impact of livelihood have left the trans-community in India worried amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"A friend of mine, a self-identifying transgender person, went to a pharmacist and asked for a hand sanitizer. The shopkeeper maked fun of her and said, 'How can you people also get the virus?' She was humiliated," says Rudrani Chhetri, who also identifies as a transgender and is a rights activist.

Chhetri's friend, however, is not alone.