In Photos | 'For Love & Equality': Delhi's 1st Queer Pride Parade Post Pandemic

"It is my first time to the Pride, really trying to come in terms with my sexuality," said Opal.

Verda Subzwari, Anoushka Rajesh
Published
Gender
“My boyfriend is in the Delhi Police. He is not out yet. But he’s posted here today and I want him to see how many people are here to support people like us,” said Shanaya at Delhi's Barakhamba road. After a gap of three years, the much awaited  Delhi's Queer Pride Parade kicked off at 2 pm on Sunday at Barakhamba Road.

The parade first took place in 2008, where a few hundred people gathered. Over the years, it metamorphosed into a massive celebration for queer people in the city. The annual parade came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. This is the first parade ever since.

Anu (27) who identifies as bisexual said, "Pride in Delhi is always something to look forward to. Being part of the community is a lot of fun, specially when it is happening after three years. I am glad to be part of this atmosphere after so long."

A first for some, a transformative journey for others, The Quint spoke to those at the pride parade about what it means to them.

