In Photos: Delhi Queer Pride Parade Over the Years – A Walk Down Memory Lane
What began as a spark of resistance, the Delhi Queer Pride has metamorphosed into a celebration of people.
With a little over 50 participants, Delhi witnessed its first Queer Pride Parade in 2008. But what began as a spark of resistance – a fight to be seen, a fight to exist – the Delhi Queer Pride has metamorphosed into a massive celebration of people over the last 15 years.
As thousands of queer people and allies prepare for the first post-pandemic pride parade in the national capital on 8 January 2023, The Quint takes a trip down memory lane, mapping pride over the years.
