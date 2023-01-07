Love, Dissent, Celebration: How I Became One With the Delhi Pride Parade

But as we were negotiating, one of my acquaintances did something incredible – he lied down on the road, saying: "Sir, ab toh main yahan se nahi uthne wala. Aapne mujhe permission de di thi (Sir, now I'm not going to get up. You had given me permission)."

I chimed in: "Nearly 12,000 people have come to the march. Where do I send them?"

The police sahebs couldn't help but laugh. They knew we wouldn't budge. It took us a few hours of back and forth, but we managed to walk that pride with our heads held high.