Laid Off for Protesting: Without Anganwadi Job, Women Struggle to Make Ends Meet

"We would deliver ration from door to door. We were not given any masks or sanitisers during COVID-19... People would not even come to the door because they were scared of contracting the virus," Anita remarked.

While Anita and her mother, Jaiwati, live a lane apart from each other in Mandawali, Manisha had moved to Nand Nagri after getting married. The men in their families take up odd jobs, and are unable to support them.

Manisha was the sole breadwinner of the family when she lost her job for protesting against low wages and poor working conditions. Her husband, who was earlier unemployed, had started taking up odd jobs.

He earns Rs 9,000 now, which is not enough to sustain a family of five. Manisha has three children and was earning Rs 9,678 as an Anganwadi worker.

Their mother, Jaiwati, who is in her 60s, also lost her job for protesting. She had been working for over 25 years as an Anganwadi helper. She said, “I try to search for jobs... But I am often turned away because of my age.”