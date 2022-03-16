'How Will We Survive?': Anganwadi Workers Terminated After Protest

Single-mother Sneha (name changed), who spent 10 years as an anganwadi worker, was left stunned when she received a termination notice from the Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) on 14 March.

Speaking to The Quint, the 28-year-old said: "I am a single mother. I will not be able to feed my children and pay rent if I cannot work and earn."

Sneha was not the only one to have received the notice.

Her mother and sister were among the 150 anganwadi workers who received identical termination notices, after they hit the streets demanding better wages.