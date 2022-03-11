Anganwadi Workers Temporarily Suspend 38-Day Long Strike in Delhi

"The imposition of Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on the historic strike of anganwadi workers is the new tool of oppression and exploitation of anganwadi workers," asserted a press release by the Delhi state anganwadi workers and helpers union, after the workers, who have been on strike for the past 39 days, were forced to call off their strike after the Lieutenant Governor invoked the law against them.

The union has now announced its decision to challenge the imposition of the act in the courts.