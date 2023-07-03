USA Independence Day 2023 Date: History, Significance, Parade, and More

USA Independence Day is celebrated every year on 4 July. The day is observed with fireworks, family gatherings, barbecues, parades, events, furling of the Star Spangled Banner, singing of national anthem and other activities. This year marks the 247th anniversary of the USA Independence Day. USA Independence Day holiday is observed with pomp and show throughout the country.
The celebration of USA Independence Day holds an immense significance to the people of the country. It represents the historical and cultural values, and represents the birth of American democracy as well as the principles of freedom and independence.
History of USA Independence Day
The history of USA Independence Day dates back to 4 July 1776 when American colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence document and declared themselves as an independent country, free from the rule of Kingdom of Great Britain.
The Independence declaration document was drafted by Thomas Jefferson and it majorly highlighted the colonists' grievances against King George III, and their desire to set up a new country that will be based upon the ideals of liberty, equality, and self-governance.
The document further mentioned that all the individuals are applicable to some basic rights including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and such rights are completely unalienable.
According to the Info USA, "All 13 existing American colonies voted for independence from Great Britain on July 2nd, 1776. The Declaration of Independence was signed by 56 representatives of the colonies just two days later, on July 4th, 1776 – the United States of America was born."
Significance of USA Independence Day
The USA Independence Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur. The day commemorates the independence of the United States as an independent country.
On the occasion of USA Independence Day, Stars and Stripes, the National Flag of the country is displayed by the Americans besides singing the national anthem and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
USA Independence Day Parade
The USA Independence Day Parade is an important part of the celebrations. The parade is usually held in Washington, D.C and showcases the efforts, skills, and contributions of several groups through vibrant floats, marching bands, and spirited military units.
