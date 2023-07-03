USA Independence Day 2023 Date: History, Significance, Parade, and More

The history of USA Independence Day dates back to 4 July 1776 when American colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence document and declared themselves as an independent country, free from the rule of Kingdom of Great Britain.

The Independence declaration document was drafted by Thomas Jefferson and it majorly highlighted the colonists' grievances against King George III, and their desire to set up a new country that will be based upon the ideals of liberty, equality, and self-governance.

The document further mentioned that all the individuals are applicable to some basic rights including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and such rights are completely unalienable.

According to the Info USA, "All 13 existing American colonies voted for independence from Great Britain on July 2nd, 1776. The Declaration of Independence was signed by 56 representatives of the colonies just two days later, on July 4th, 1776 – the United States of America was born."