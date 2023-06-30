WebQoof Recap: Around PM Modi’s USA Visit, Cow Vigilantism and Manipur Crisis

1. Fact-Check: Old Video Of Protest Against PM Modi in US Shared as Recent

A video of a protest showing an effigy of PM Modi with a garland made out of shoes around its neck was being shared on social media.

The claim read that the video showed protests against PM Modi during his recent tour to the Unites States of America and was shared with the hashtags #ModiInAmerica and #ModiNotWelcome.