WebQoof Recap: Around PM Modi’s USA Visit, Cow Vigilantism and Manipur Crisis

From old videos shared in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's USA tour to misleading claims about Congress leader Priyank Kharge supporting cow slaughter, here are five pieces of misinformation that were shared on social media this week.
1. Fact-Check: Old Video Of Protest Against PM Modi in US Shared as Recent
A video of a protest showing an effigy of PM Modi with a garland made out of shoes around its neck was being shared on social media.
The claim read that the video showed protests against PM Modi during his recent tour to the Unites States of America and was shared with the hashtags #ModiInAmerica and #ModiNotWelcome.
The Quint found out that the video was old and was being shared as recent in light of PM Modi's USA tour. It is from 2019 and showed a protest that was staged in New York against PM Modi.
The protest took place on 27 September 2019 during the Prime Minister's USA visit when he was scheduled to speak at the United Nations General Assembly.
You can read our fact check here.
2. BJP Shares Clipped Video of Priyank Kharge With Misleading 'Cow Slaughter' Claim
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Karnataka Twitter page posted a video of Congress leader Priyank Kharge with the claim that he abused his power to promote illegal cow slaughter.
It also said that the Congress in Karnataka needs to be educated on the Constitution since they do not abide by it.
The Quint found out that the BJP Karnataka's Twitter handle had shared a clipped video. In the full video, Priyank Kharge was heard speaking against cow vigilantes and does not make any comments that support cow slaughter.
You can read our fact-check here.
3. Coimbatore to Thrissur in 10 Minutes? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading
A viral video that blew up on social media showed a person on a motorcycle and was shared with the claim that the two hour journey from Coimbatore to Thrissur can now be completed in ten minutes with the help of the tunnel.
4. Does This Video Show a Woman Chasing Down a Policeman in Manipur? No!
A video of a naked person threatening to hit police personnel with a stick is being shared on social media as a recent incident from Manipur, which has been marred with violence and conflict.
Users sharing this video wrote,"This is the situation in Manipur. What a terrible tragedy. The scene of a woman chasing the police naked on the road. What is happening to our India?."
5. Fake CNN Screenshot Shared To Claim OceanGate’s Titan Submersible 'Found Empty'
A screenshot of a news report about OceanGate Expeditions' Titan submersible that had gone missing on 18 June which was purportedly published by CNN, claiming that the vessel was found empty.
It quoted Wendy Rush, wife of OceanGate’s CEO and co-founder Stockton Rush saying that its door was bolted from outside and had made impossible for people to leave.
The Quint found out that the article was not published by CNN. Additionally, Wendy Rush did not issue any statement of this kind.
According to latest reports, parts of the ship were recovered off the coast of Canada's Newfoundland and human remains were reported to have been found in the submarine.
You can read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)