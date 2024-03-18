Natural Holi Colors: Tips To Make Organic Colors At Home

Holi is the most colorful and zestful festival which is celebrated by the people of Hindu faith. Hindu is celebrated with even more enthusiasm in places that are associated with the life of Lord Krishna. The Holi celebrations in Braj regions- Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Gokul, Nandagaon and Barsana are the most popular; especially the Lathmar Holi in Barsana is world-famous.

Originally, the Holi colours were made by using the bright flowers that blossomed during the spring season. As Holi arrives during the spring season, the Gulal colours were made of plants and flowers that blossomed during this month.

As Holi gained popularity with time all the natural colours got replaced with chemical-based synthetic colours gradually. These synthetic colours are cheaper compared to natural colours, but are expensive for the health as well as the environment.