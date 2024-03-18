Holi 2024: Famous Destinations To Visit In India During the Festival of Colours

Festivals promote unity, happiness, peace, and joy. Holi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India where families unite and spend memorable times. This festival brings your close ones together and it is celebrated with great fervour across the country. According to the latest details, Holi 2024 is set to be celebrated on 25 March, in India. People have already started gearing up to observe the festival of colours with their loved ones this year.

The festival of colours is best observed in the pious cities of Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana. Many people visit these places during Holi with their friends and family. You can also plan a trip to some of the best destinations in India to spend Holi 2024 grandly with your loved ones. One should plan a trip way before the actual date.