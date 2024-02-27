National Science Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Activities Of the Day

National Science Day is celebrated every year on 28 February in India. This day is dedicated to promoting science and its applications among people. It is observed to raise awareness about the importance of science and its role in improving the lives of people. The day is celebrated to commemorate the discovery of Raman effect by the Indian Physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. He had also won a Noble Prize for his discovery in 1930.
The National Day of Science is celebrated every year with different themes. Let's know about the history, significance, and theme for the year 2024.
What is the theme of National Science Day 2024?
The theme for National Science Day 2024 is 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat'. The theme emphasises the focus of the public on promoting scientific, technological, and innovation skills.
It also highlights the achievements of Indian scientists in addressing the country's problems through home-grown technologies. This year's theme emphasises the need to collaborate and work together by the public and scientific community, both at home and abroad, to contribute to the well-being of India and humanity as a whole.
To emphasise the importance of making India self-reliant through science, the theme also underscores the need to address issues that are significant to humanity as a whole.
National Science Day 2024: History
The day is celebrated in India to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by Indian physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman on 28 February 1928. The Raman Effect is the phenomenon of the scattering of light when it passes through a transparent material, leading to a change in its wavelength and energy. This discovery was a significant contribution to the field of physics and earned Sir C.V. Raman the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, making him the first Indian to receive this prestigious award in science.
National Science Day 2024: Significance
The primary goal of National Science Day is to spread a message about the importance of scientific applications in people's daily lives. It is also to showcase the activities, efforts, and achievements of Indian scientists for human welfare. This day provides an opportunity to discuss scientific issues, implement new technologies for scientific development, and encourage and popularize science and technology among others.
National Science Day holds a lot of significance for various reasons. It is a platform to raise awareness about the importance of science and its role in improving the lives of people. This day provides a complete opportunity to reflect on the progress made in science and technology and to identify the areas where more work needs to be done.
National Science Day 2024: Activities
Activities for the day include science projects from schools and institutions, national and state science institutions showcasing their latest research, public speeches, radio and television talk shows, science exhibitions based on themes and concepts, sky watching, live projects, research demonstrations, debates, quiz competitions, lectures, exhibitions of science models, and a variety of other activities.
