Indian Scientists Develop 'Warm' COVID-19 Vaccine: Big Points to Know

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have created a COVID-19 vaccine that can remain stable in high temperatures, and is reportedly capable of combating all existing strains of SARS-CoV-2.

The vaccine has so far been tested in hamsters and mice and will soon enter clinical trial in humans. There is no confirmation of when the vaccine may be made available in the market.

Here's everything you need to know about the vaccine.